Los Angeles County demands widow Vanessa Bryant prove 'emotional distress', undergo psych exam before trial

The L.A. County wants proof that Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant suffered 'emotional distress' before their lawsuit goes on trial.

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, sued the Los Angeles county last year alleging that employees leaked photos of the NBA player and their daughter's death. The county is now demanding that the widow take a psychiatric evaluation, according to NBC Los Angeles.

In a court filing Friday the county wants proof that the leaked photos caused emotional distress, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Hall of Famer and their daughter died, along with seven others, on Jan. 26, 2020, while traveling to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, where the 13-year-old was scheduled to play.