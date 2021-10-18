Los Angeles County demands widow Vanessa Bryant prove 'emotional distress', undergo psych exam before trial

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, sued the Los Angeles county last year alleging that employees leaked photos of the NBA player and their daughter's death. The county is now demanding that the widow take a psychiatric evaluation, according to NBC Los Angeles.
In a court filing Friday the county wants proof that the leaked photos caused emotional distress, according to NBC Los Angeles.
The Hall of Famer and their daughter died, along with seven others, on Jan. 26, 2020, while traveling to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, where the 13-year-old was scheduled to play.
Bryant and other family members of the deceased are seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages from the county in the civil suit, according to NBC Los Angeles.