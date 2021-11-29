LIST | Christmas fun in Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — With the holidays right around the corner, we have prepared a list to help you prepare for your holiday outings this season.
Temple
75th Annual Christmas Parade
Location: E. Adams Ave. and N. 8th Street
Hours of Operation: Dec. 6 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:20 p.m.
General Admission: Free
Winter Wonderland at Wilson
Location: Wilson Park Recreation Center
Hours of Operation: Dec. 11 from 9 am until 11 a.m.
General Admission: Free
Downtown Temple Holiday Market
Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.
Hours of Operation: Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bend of the River Christmas, Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River Ranch
Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.
Hours of Operation: Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
General Admission: $5 per person - Tickets on sale Dec.18
Santa at the Depot
Located: Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum
Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
General Admission: $5 per person, purchase here.
Waco
Waco Wonderland
Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.
Hours of Operation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Big Christmas Expo
Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.
Hours of Operation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
General Admission: $5 per person - Tickets on sale Dec.18
Texas Holiday Market
Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.
Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Killeen
Holiday Market and Christmas Celebration
Located: Lions Club Park
Hours of Operation: Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
General Admission: FREE, more info here.
Jingle Bell Dash Marathon
Location: Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail
Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 at 8 a.m.
General Admission: FREE, sign up here.
Letters to Santa
Location: Letters can be dropped off at Killeen Family Recreation Center
Hours of Operation: Now through Dec. 13
General Admission: FREE
Belton
Christmas on the Chisholm Trail
Location: E. Central Ave
Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
General Admission: FREE
Christmas on the Farm
Location: 3021 W Loop 121
Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
General Admission: FREE
Copperas Cove
7th Annual Krist Kindl Charity Pageant
Location: 1206 W Ave. B
Hours of Operation: Dec.4 from 9 a.m. until Noon
General Admission: Sign up for tickets here.
Copperas Cove Christmas Parade
Location: Copperas Cove High School
Hours of Operation: Dec 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
General Admission: FREE
Adaptive Cookies with Santa
Location: Copperas Civic Center
Hours of Operation: Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
General Admission: $7 per child, more information here.
Hot Cocoa in the Park
Location: 1206 W. Avenue B
Hours of Operation: Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
General Admission: Free with registration for event.