LIST | Christmas fun in Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — With the holidays right around the corner, we have prepared a list to help you prepare for your holiday outings this season.

Temple

75th Annual Christmas Parade

Location: E. Adams Ave. and N. 8th Street

Hours of Operation: Dec. 6 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:20 p.m.

General Admission: Free

Winter Wonderland at Wilson

Location: Wilson Park Recreation Center

Hours of Operation: Dec. 11 from 9 am until 11 a.m.

General Admission: Free

Downtown Temple Holiday Market

Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.

Hours of Operation: Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

General Admission: $5 per person - Tickets on sale Dec. 18

Bend of the River Christmas, Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River Ranch

Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.

Hours of Operation: Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

General Admission: $5 per person - Tickets on sale Dec.18

Santa at the Depot

Located: Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum

Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

General Admission: $5 per person, purchase here.

Waco

Waco Wonderland

Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.

Hours of Operation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

General Admission: $5 per person - Tickets on sale Dec. 18

The Big Christmas Expo

Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.

Hours of Operation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

General Admission: $5 per person - Tickets on sale Dec.18

Texas Holiday Market

Located: 8109 S General Bruce Dr.

Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

General Admission: $5 per person - Tickets on sale Dec. 18

Killeen

Holiday Market and Christmas Celebration

Located: Lions Club Park

Hours of Operation: Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

General Admission: FREE, more info here.

Jingle Bell Dash Marathon

Location: Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail

Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 at 8 a.m.

General Admission: FREE, sign up here.

Letters to Santa

Location: Letters can be dropped off at Killeen Family Recreation Center

Hours of Operation: Now through Dec. 13

General Admission: FREE

Belton

Christmas on the Chisholm Trail

Location: E. Central Ave

Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

General Admission: FREE

Christmas on the Farm

Location: 3021 W Loop 121

Hours of Operation: Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

General Admission: FREE

Copperas Cove

7th Annual Krist Kindl Charity Pageant

Location: 1206 W Ave. B

Hours of Operation: Dec.4 from 9 a.m. until Noon

General Admission: Sign up for tickets here.

Copperas Cove Christmas Parade

Location: Copperas Cove High School

Hours of Operation: Dec 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

General Admission: FREE

Adaptive Cookies with Santa

Location: Copperas Civic Center

Hours of Operation: Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

General Admission: $7 per child, more information here.

Hot Cocoa in the Park

Location: 1206 W. Avenue B

Hours of Operation: Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

General Admission: Free with registration for event.







