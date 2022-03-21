Look out! | Jurassic Quest is coming to Waco

The Dinosaurs are making their way to Waco starting March 25!

WACO, Texas — Jurassic Quest is making its way to Waco, TX! From March 25 through March 27, the event will be held at the Waco Convention Center.

Located at 100 Washington Ave, ticket pricing will start at $22 for both kids (standard) and adults. Children ages two and younger are free. For all days the event will start at 9 AM.

This is a cute and quirky experience for the scientist in your family. As the indoor convention will have real-life replicas of different dinosaurs, interactive displays and much more, according to their website.