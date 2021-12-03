x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Entertainment

Main Event is coming to Cottonwood Creek Marketplace

It will include bowling, billiards, laser tag, gravity ropes, zipline, over 120 arcade games, over 25 virtual reality experiences, as well as a full restaurant & bar

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in February 2020.

More entertainment is heading to Waco!

Main Event, a Texas-based company, will break ground on one of its entertainment centers at Cottonwood Creek Marketplace later this month, spokesperson Doug Terfehr confirmed to 6 News on Thursday.

It will include bowling, billiards, laser tag, gravity ropes, zipline, over 120 arcade games, over 25 virtual reality experiences, as well as a full restaurant and bar.

"As a company founded in Texas, we have strong brand affinity here and Waco has always been a community that we felt would enjoy our special brand of entertainment. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the city and appreciate the reception we’ve already received," Terfehr said.

Main Event will be joining a planned TopGolf and Cinemark heading to the marketplace.

Main Event is aiming for an opening early 2022.

RELATED: Family entertainment center Cottonwood Creek Market breaks ground in Waco

RELATED: Topgolf changing the game, again, with brand new concept for Waco location