Main Event is coming to Cottonwood Creek Marketplace

More entertainment is heading to Waco!

Main Event, a Texas-based company, will break ground on one of its entertainment centers at Cottonwood Creek Marketplace later this month, spokesperson Doug Terfehr confirmed to 6 News on Thursday.

It will include bowling, billiards, laser tag, gravity ropes, zipline, over 120 arcade games, over 25 virtual reality experiences, as well as a full restaurant and bar.

"As a company founded in Texas, we have strong brand affinity here and Waco has always been a community that we felt would enjoy our special brand of entertainment. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the city and appreciate the reception we’ve already received," Terfehr said.

Main Event will be joining a planned TopGolf and Cinemark heading to the marketplace.