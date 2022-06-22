The Internet Reacts | Man shocks the internet as he only uses water to shower, shampoo and brush his teeth

Well, this may sounds like a stinky situation but according to science, you can ditch the soap.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As a child, we have always been told that the best form of hygiene is a clean body that has been washed with soap. And mom always said make sure you get behind those ears and don't forget your neck!

But one California doctor says he has ditched soap altogether.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Doctor Paul Saladino MD is a doctor based in Southern California and according to his website, is an expert on the science and application of the "carnivore diet".

"People always ask me what kind of shampoo I use. None, just water! Soap? Just water I don't use that either," Saladino says during his now viral video of his wash routine. According to Saladino, "your garbage diet" may actually be what causes the orders not because you didn't use soap."

Saladino also states in the video he doesn't use deodorant because he is "not afraid to smell like a human especially because my diet is good."

The video has been seen all over the internet and has caused a discussion about the doctor's hygiene habits.

But is there some truth behind his video?

Can your diet and overall health affect body odors and the need to use soap?

According to Healthline, all you really need is "... bare bones, to stay clean and water." Conventional soaps are filled with lye, fat and oil which can wreck the skin by changing its pH. This can cause unhealthy bacteria and can strip vital oils, according to the article.

The article also recommends to not have your water so hot when taking a shower and instead advises readers to try a lukewarm rinse instead.

When it comes to food, WebMD says yes. What you eat can affect your body odor. According to an article, foods that tend to make you sweat more, such as hot peppers or other spicy foods, might also lead to body odor.

The aroma of foods like onions or garlic can be carried in your sweat, as stated in the WebMD article. Drinks with caffeine or alcohol may also make you sweat more so keep those also in mind.

For those of us who are bound and loyal to the soap, the Healthline article recommends trying natural soaps, oil cleansing and brushing dead skin cells off with dry bristles for a healthier shower.