Meet SUEDE, the Waco band that offers a little bit of everything

Tune into Texas Today Friday to meet the multi-talented band.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is a NexUp segment.

Demetruis, Jonny, Steve, Jesse and Ashton are members of Waco's SUEDE. The group of multi-talented musicians will be joining Texas Today Friday to share their unique sound.

"Because we come from varying musical backgrounds, we’re able to create something completely new!"

Check out Trials and Tribulations by Suede.

Tune in to Texas Today for the full rundown of the band.

For now, check them out on social media here.

