Miranda Lambert makes her 'cowgirl dreams come true' with surprise visit to Waco hat shop

WACO, Texas — Note: The video above is from June 29, 2021

Country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert made a surprise visit to Standard Hat Works in Waco on July 20.

Lambert took to social media to show off her purchase of different hats.

She said that the shop helped her make her "cowgirl dreams come true."

When you can’t decide which hat, you just take them all home! Just spent the most awesome morning with my new friend... Posted by Miranda Lambert on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

She also took time to credit and thank country singer Wade Bowen for introducing her to the shop.

Standard Hat Works has been was founded in 1909 and has been operating in Waco ever since.