Miranda Lambert makes her 'cowgirl dreams come true' with surprise visit to Waco hat shop

Country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert made a surprise visit to Standard Hat Works in Waco on July 20.
Lambert took to social media to show off her purchase of different hats.
She said that the shop helped her make her "cowgirl dreams come true."
She also took time to credit and thank country singer Wade Bowen for introducing her to the shop.
Standard Hat Works has been was founded in 1909 and has been operating in Waco ever since.
If you're interested in hats or just trying to be more like Lambert you can see what they have to offer here.