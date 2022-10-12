A mission not so impossible: Tom Cruise to go to space for new movie

Filmmakers reportedly plan for Cruise to be the first civilian to perform a spacewalk.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Outer space has been featured in many movies over the years, but so far no one in Hollywood has been able to film on location.

A new Tom Cruise movie looks to change this however, possibly sending the actor to the International Space Station.

Cruise is known for his outlandish stunts in movies like the Mission Impossible franchise, but if filmmakers are able to pull off the trip to space, it would be further than any actor has gone for a movie, quite literally.

Universal Pictures is fittingly the studio behind the gravity-defying film, which is reported to have a budget nearing an astronomical $200 million.

“Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan,” Donna Langley, the head of Universal Pictures, said in a recent interview. According to Langley, the studio plans to have Cruise be the first civilian to perform a spacewalk outside of the ISS.

Doug Liman is reportedly set to direct the film, and has previously worked with Cruise on 2014's Edge of Tomorrow and 2017's American Made.

Few details have been released about the film itself, although Langley has confirmed that the movie will take place both on Earth and in space.

The promised spacewalk is not just an ambitious rumor however, as both NASA and SpaceX are reportedly working with the studio.