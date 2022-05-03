Motown Downtown brings family fun to downtown Killeen

Part of community wide effort to build up downtown area.

KILLEEN, Texas — Downtown Killeen was full of soul Saturday. The Motown Downtown event brought together families and friends to enjoy live music, good food and laughter.

The theme was based on the 60s and 70s with music that paid homage to soul tunes of that era. There was a Michael Jackson impersonator, a costume contest, and the music blasted all through the downtown area.

"It's special because as the city of Killeen we do it for the citizens," event organizer Levallois Hamilton said. "We want our downtown to be vibrant for our citizens and our local businesses that are down here."

And vibrant might not even do the event justice. Even as the sun hid behind the clouds the live performers gave each performance their best, the food smell permeated through the entire venue and even the mayor had to step in to tell everyone he was having as much fun as they were.

Hamilton is hopeful that these kind of events become a regularity. There's been a longing desire to rejuvenate downtown Killeen and he feels like now is the time.