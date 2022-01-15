Movie reviews: 'Scream' is a horror meta fest

This franchise is often referred to as "meta." This installment is meta-upon-meta, almost too self-aware! But it is still clever and playful.

DALLAS — There's a lot of films to catch up on since the holiday, so here we go!

SCREAM

I don't tell stories often, but I'll share this one. I was getting on an elevator in New York years ago.. one of those small, old ones, paneled in dark, varnished wood. In walks Wes Craven. It was just me and him going up. I told him, "I'm not gonna lie, you're scaring me!" He had a good-hearted laugh. It was 26 years ago that the king of horror re-energized the genre with his original 'Scream.' Sadly, no more Craven to helm (may be rest in peace). The team of Matt Bettinelli-OlpinTyler Gillett step in. And eleven years since the fourth movie, the terrifying 'Ghostface' killer once again descends upon the town of Woodsboro. A new generation of young people are now victims and possible suspects, but the OGs are back, too: Courteney Cox, David Arquette and everyone's favorite heroine, Neve Campbell. (favorite line: Arquette: "Do you have a gun?" Campbell: "I'm Sidney Prescott. Of course, I have a gun!") Among the new generation of "Scream" stars: Dennis Quaid's son, Jack, Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s son, Mason and Melissa Barrera from the movie, "In the Heights."

This franchise is often referred to as "meta." This installment is meta-upon-meta, almost too self-aware! But it is still clever and playful, allowing just enough doubt as to who's behind that mask. And I loved seeing the OGs. Gale and Dewey forever? OK, don't push it!

(Paramount Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 54 mins. In Theaters Only)

PARALLEL MOTHERS

Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz are a match made in cinematic heaven. The esteemed Spanish director calls the actress his muse and rightly so. This is their eighth film together and one of their best. Cruz plays a professional photographer in Madrid. She has a fling with a photo subject. Nine months later, she shares a hospital room with another single mother-to-be. This one, a teen. The two keep in touch, until a twist of fate draws them even closer together. You can surmise what that is, but I won't give it away.

If not in the hands of a master, this whole thing could play out like a soap opera, and sometimes the score takes it in that direction. But the soapy storyline is tethered by another. Cruz's character is trying to identify her great grandfather's remains in an unmarked grave from the Spanish Civil War. Wouldn't you know, baby daddy is a forensic anthropologist! This movie is all about family, every layer of it. Cruz should be Oscar nominated for her rich performance, but props also go to her young co-star Milena Smit. Ah, the ties that bind!

(Sony Pictures Classics. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 3 mins. In Theaters Only)

THE 355

With a beautiful performance in "Mothers," you can excuse Penelope Cruz for wanting to let her hair down a bit. That brings us to "The 355." (The code of a female spy for George Washington during the Revolution.) Producer/star Jessica Chastain came up with the idea a few years ago when she saw an all-male action movie getting tons of attention at a festival. Why not an action movie starring chicks! So she recruited Cruz along with Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong'o. The foursome play a CIA agent, a psychologist, a rival German agent and a computer specialist. When a top secret weapon that could sabotage the world as we know it falls into the wrong hands, they join forces to haul it in.

You've probably heard this before. January is considered a dumping ground for big stars/bad movies. But these ladies actually bring it! And the movie has enough twists and turns to make it very watchable.

(Universal Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 4 mins. In Theaters Only)

THE LOST DAUGHTER

Olivia Colman already has two Oscars, and she should be nominated for another for her complicated work as Leda in "The Lost Daughter." She plays a college professor on a solo beach holiday. She becomes obsessed with a young mom vacationing with her daughter and other extended family members. We come to learn how Leda's own estranged relationship with her daughters informs the way she acts. Maggie Gyllenhaal reached out to the writer of the book, wanting to adapt it to the screen. She agreed, only if Gyllenhaal would direct, and the actress makes a very impressive debut behind the camera.

Leda could be incredibly unlikable, but Coleman plays her with such depth, you can relate and sympathize. The story is also helped along beautifully by one of my favorite young actresses, Jessie Buckley as the younger Leda in flashback... along with Dakota Johnson as the girl on the beach's mother. A day at the beach, it is not, but it is a little gem of a film you should seek out.

(Netflix. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 1 min. Streaming on Netflix.)

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

"Something wicked this way comes." If you need a better appreciation the words of Shakespeare, here's one way to go about it. Strip down the set, shoot it in black & white, then hire one of the finest actors around to play the wannabe king. That's what Joel Coen (of the Coen Brothers) has done in "The Tragedy of Macbeth." Denzel Washington plays the power-hungry nobleman. Coen's wife, Frances McDormand, the unstable Lady Macbeth. It's interesting casting, as the couple is usually portrayed younger. Their age makes the ambition even more desperate. Both are excellent, along with their supporting cast that includes a standout Kathryn Hunter as the witches (all three).

Did I feel a little like I was taking my medicine watching this? Yes. Does it take the place of sinking your teeth into reading the play? No. But it is certainly well done and a great study of what the collaboration of a trio of Oscar winners can bring you with pretty decent source material (wink).

(A24. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 45 mins. In Theaters and Streaming on Apple TV+)

A HERO

Expect "The Hero" to make the list of Best International Features when the Oscar nominations are announced. Iranian director Asghar Farhadi already has two Academy Awards on his mantel for "A Separation" and "The Salesman," and this film is right up there. When it opens, we meet Rahim as he leaves debtors prison for a weekend furlough. His girlfriend found some gold pieces she's willing to trade in to get him the money he needs to gain his freedom and restore his honor. He has second thoughts and concocts a story that he found the gold pieces and posts flyers to return them to the rightful owner. Rahim becomes a media darling and a community hero. Then the whole thing spins out of control into a modern day morality tale.

Amir Jadidi shines in the lead role with the perfect mix of charisma and humility. "The Hero" won the juror's Grand Prix prize at Cannes, and Farhadi could make it an Oscar hat trick.

(Amazon Studios. Rated PG-13.Running 2 hrs. 7 mins. In Theaters Only. On Amazon Prime Video January 21)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMIA

This is the fourth and final installment in the cute and pleasing animated vampire franchise.This one, straight to streaming. Drac (not voiced by Adam Sandler this time) is throwing a big party where he plans to hand over his famed Hotel Transylvania to his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) and her wacky husband, Johnny. But Drac has second thoughts. Like I said, that son-in-law is wacky. So, he tells Johnny the hotel must be in the hands of a monster! Fine. Johnny will just consult Van Helsing in the basement, who has a gizmo that can turn humans into monsters. Of course, it backfires! The gizmo breaks, then they all go on a quest to the jungle, the only place to find a replacement. Like any franchise, the novelty has worn out a bit on this, but the kids will get a kick out of it.