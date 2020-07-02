One of the most romantic films ever made is returning to movie theaters in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Seven-time Academy Award nominee Love Story will play in cinemas nationwide for two days only — Sunday, Feb. 9 and Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal as Oliver Barrett IV and Jenny Cavilleri, sparks fly in Love Story as the two experience "exhilaration, intense courtship, and, ultimately, heartbreak" during their time as college students and as a married couple.

The 1970 movie received Oscar nominations Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress and won for its Original Score.

Presented in theaters by Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures, the presentation will also include brand-new insights from TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz.

Love Story will play in nearly 700 theaters nationwide. Tickets can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

