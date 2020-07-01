Country group Rascal Flatts will bless the broken road along their farewell tour in 2020.

The group announced Tuesday that they have no future plans for the band after the tour that begins in June and runs through October.

They'll be stopping in Dallas on July 18 for a performance at Dos Equis Pavilion, but tickets have yet to go on sale.

The trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney formed in 2000 and has had more than a dozen No. 1 country hits, including crossover success with songs like “Bless the Broken Road,” “Life Is A Highway” and “What Hurts The Most.

