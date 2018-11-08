HUTTO, Texas — UPDATE: The Kokefest concert has been canceled due to weather conditions, according to officials.

"We understand the inconvenience this has caused Festival attendees. Our immediate concern is for the safety of concertgoers, staff and performing artists," shared Kristina Killingsworth, KOKE-FM Marketing Director.

The site has been deemed unsafe due to the rains associated with the

storm that rolled through Central Texas.

1/2 @HuttoTX officials have canceled the remainder of #KOKEFEST 2018. The site has been deemed unsafe due to the rains associated. After thorough consideration and under the advisement of local officials, City of Hutto Police Department has cancelled the event. pic.twitter.com/xxyPS9ATmk — KOKE FM (@KOKEFMAUSTIN) August 12, 2018

2/2 Regarding ticketing questions, please contact KOKE-FM next week. We will have more details regarding an upcoming show and tickets regarding #KOKEFEST 2018. Thank you for your continued support, patience, and understanding. pic.twitter.com/uSZ7LUU4Rw — KOKE FM (@KOKEFMAUSTIN) August 12, 2018

Thousands of fans were expected to attend country music festival Kokefest on Friday and Saturday.

The event also benefits Austin Honor Flight, which has taken 2,000 veterans to D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to their service.

"I was more proud of serving in the military going through that, and I've got many generations in my family have done so. I've had a unique opportunity to see war through their eyes on both sides of the enemy lines,” said Jim Swaney, Vietnam veteran. “So I know how it is, I know how it is on the veterans, it's helped out the healing process a lot.”

The festival was scheduled to take place at Hutto Park on Brushy Creek.

Friday’s line up included Aaron Watson, Mark Chestnut, and Mike Ryan.

Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Ruston Kelly, and Chris Colston were slated for Saturday.

