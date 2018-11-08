HUTTO, Texas — UPDATE: The Kokefest concert has been postponed until at least 8 p.m. due to weather conditions, according to officials.

"We understand the inconvenience this has caused Festival attendees. Our immediate concern is for the safety of concertgoers, staff and performing artists," shared Kristina Killingsworth, KOKE-FM Marketing Director.

Patrons are encouraged to seek shelter in their vehicles or in the provided shelter buses.

"We will continue to monitor the storm cell and will restart the Festival as soon as it is safe to call an all-clear,” said Lise Hudson, Market Manager of Austin Radio Network.

Weather update: Based on current weather conditions, we are postponing until at least 8pm. If you are in the Hutto area, please consider taking this time to visit with family & friends, grab a bite, stay safe. Continue to monitor our social media sites for updates. #KOKEFEST pic.twitter.com/Nz15UWvE8m — KOKE FM (@KOKEFMAUSTIN) August 11, 2018

Thousands of fans are expected to attend country music festival Kokefest on Friday and Saturday.

The event also benefits Austin Honor Flight, which has taken 2,000 veterans to D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to their service.

"I was more proud of serving in the military going through that, and I've got many generations in my family have done so. I've had a unique opportunity to see war through their eyes on both sides of the enemy lines,” said Jim Swaney, Vietnam veteran. “So I know how it is, I know how it is on the veterans, it's helped out the healing process a lot.”

The festival will take place at Hutto Park on Brushy Creek.

Friday’s line up includes Aaron Watson, Mark Chestnut, and Mike Ryan.

Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Ruston Kelly, and Chris Colston are slated for Saturday starting at 3:30 p.m.

