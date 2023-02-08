The British rock band will play Austin's Moody Center on June 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — Duran Duran, the British rock band notorious for '80s hits like "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Girls on Film," is making a stop in Austin this summer!

On Wednesday, Duran Duran announced "The Future Past Tour," with Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC as opening guests. The tour will stop at Austin's Moody Center on June 6.

"It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers," lead singer Simon Le Bon said of the tour. "We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. CT on Feb. 13 and will offer DD VIP members a chance to score tickets. Venue presales will run from Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. CT until Feb. 15 at 10 p.m CT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. CT. All ticket sales are subject to availability.

According to a press release, Duran Duran had something of a landmark year in 2022. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; played a headline tour across North America that included sold out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl; and released a docu-concert film, "A Hollywood High."

Duran Duran's most recent stop in Austin was at the Austin City Limits Musical Festival in 2021.