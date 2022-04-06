Garth Brooks is coming to North Texas for the first time in 7 years

North Texas country music fans' unanswered prayers have been answered. Sorry, we couldn't resist.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas country music fans' unanswered prayers have now been answered: Grammy award-winning artist Garth Brooks will headline a concert at AT&T Stadium for the first time ever.

The concert marks not only his first performance in Jerry World; it's the country star's first time playing in North Texas in seven years. Brooks played at the American Airlines Center in September 2015.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m.

Brooks also has concert tour dates scheduled throughout April in Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana.

In August 2021, Brooks canceled his remaining tour shows due to COVID-19. Brooks also notably sang a gospel-tinged rendition of “Amazing Grace” at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Tickets for Brooks' concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15. You can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster's website, the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 or on the Ticketmaster app.