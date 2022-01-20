Key Glock to release Young Dolph tribute album on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Young Dolph's cousin and artist, Key Glock, is set to release a Dolph tribute album on Friday.
He gave a snippet on Twitter on Tuesday of one of his songs called "Proud".
Key Glock said, "I can get back in blood, but I can't get back the time".
He also tweeted a picture of a diamond necklace, saying he went and got "some blue diamonds to let 'em know you're still around".
Key Glock isn't the only rapper in the music game missing Young Dolph's flare. Gucci Mane released a song about 4 weeks ago called "Long Live Dolph".