"Little Joe" Hernandez sits down to talk about the importance of giving back to his hometown

"Little Joe" Hernandez grew up in Temple, Texas and he wants to give back to the school district that helped him in the early years of his life.

TEMPLE, Texas — Five time Emmy award-winning Tejano musician Joe DeLeon "Little Joe" Hernandez will give back to the community of Temple this Friday with a fundraiser.

The world renowned artist grew up in Temple and attended school in Temple ISD.

Hernandez never had the opportunity to attend school past the seventh grade because he had to support his family, so he hopes to raise money for the Temple Education Foundation that awards grants and scholarships to teachers and students through this fundraiser.

"We need to communicate with the world and there's no better way to do it than with a good education," Hernandez said.

He added that his education came from all the travel he was afforded through his career, but a true education is something he wishes he could have had.

"Deep inside, I know I could've achieved more if I would have had at least a high school education," he said.

Hernandez carved his own path, or in his words, he did it "his way."

Getting him through his life was his family, especially his father, who taught him what good work ethic was.

His brother, Jesse, is the one who pushed him to pursue his music career. Sadly, Hernandez lost his brother when he was only 20 years old.

It's his spirit that keeps him going today.

"He's always with me, especially when I am singing," he said.

Throughout the rest of his life, it would be the kind people that surrounded Hernandez that would get him through over 65 years of countless shows and 70 albums.

His humble personality would make him the creator he is today and the person who speaks such kindness into the world.

"If you're kind and work hard and try to be fair, things just happen and doors just open," he said. " But above all, don't be afraid to try."

Today, it's the community of Temple that he thanks and gives kindness to, asking nothing in return, but to support the cause that could fund some TISD students' dreams.

The performance will be on Friday at Temple High School from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 each.