Local musicians to rock Waco in Battle of the Bands

Music fans can head to Southern Roots Brewing Company on April 15 for a night full of local music and good fun.

WACO, Texas — Time to get amped, Waco's Battle of the Bands event is returning this April.

Hosted by Southern Roots Brewing Company, Texas Music Cafe and Rogue Media, the event will bring together some of the best local musicians Waco has to offer all in one night.

The event will be held at Southern Roots Brewing Company in Waco from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Admission for the event is completely free, and the winning band will win a $1,000 grand prize.

Southern Roots announced that the eight bands performing in the event will be:

-Avenue Rage

-Wes Cunningham

-Far From Reach

-The Lindsley Brothers

-Madstone

-LJT & The Leftovers

-3rd Street Chaos

-Fooligan

The organizers of the event say it will be a night filled with high energy performances and fierce competition, so make sure you don't miss out on the ultimate musical showdown.

Southern Roots has also announced a few new brews ahead of the event.

For more information, visit the event page here: Battle of the Bands/Hops – Waco & The Heart of Texas (wacoheartoftexas.com)