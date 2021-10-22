Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Everything you need to know about the 2021 event

Which A-list stars will be in Cleveland? How can you follow live updates from the ceremony? When can you watch the induction on HBO or streaming on HBO Max? Scroll through the chapters below for all the must-know information...

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is back in Cleveland -- but this year it's in a new location. The star-studded event, which welcomes 13 new inductees , is set for Saturday, Oct. 30.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published on March 2 when the Rock Hall announced the induction ceremony was moving to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Where is the ceremony being held? Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host the inductions for the first time ever.

After last year's in-person induction ceremony was called off due to COVID-19 concerns , the 2021 event is back here in Cleveland on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.

Live coverage : How you can watch the inductions and get real-time updates

The only way you can watch the full induction ceremony live this year is by attending the event for yourself at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (tickets are still available HERE).

Live updates from WKYC.com: If attending the event is not an option for you, 3News will have crews there providing live updates all night right here on WKYC.com. We'll also be sharing pictures on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Be sure to download the free WKYC app (Android, Apple) so you can have any big Rock Hall updates sent straight to your phone.