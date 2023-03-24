Signature Jazz Festival returning to Temple College

Hundreds of musicians and even more fans are expected to attend the three-day event.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple College's premiere music festival is coming back to campus this spring.

The 31st Temple College Jazz Festival is set to welcome in hundreds of jazz musicians and even more jazz fans to the three-day festival, taking place from March 30 to April 1.

You like jazz? You're in luck, the event is open to the public.

TC says that nearly 1,000 students from over 40 high school and middle school jazz bands from across the state of Texas will play 30 minute sets during the festival.

In addition to the student bands, festival guests can also attend noon-hour clinics and nighttime performances from two renowned guest musicians, saxophonist Ted Nash and vibraphone/marimba player Stefon Harris.

“It’s been our privilege for more than 30 years to shine a spotlight on Temple, Belton and all of the communities throughout Central Texas, where jazz thrives,” said Sara Baker, Temple College’s Fine Arts Division Director. “Each year, we have the great opportunity to provide a forum for hundreds of high school and middle school jazz students to showcase their talents.”

Temple College professor of music and director of jazz studies Dr. Benjamin Irom said it's a joy to bring top-tier artists to the Temple College stage to work with students and perform for the community.

“Ted Nash and Stefon Harris are amazing musicians, and it’s exciting to have these talented artists with us for the weekend," said Irom. "They’ll speak with students during their respective clinics and then they’ll perform with some of the best musicians in our region and the state. It’s our pleasure to bring such high-caliber performances to our community, and we hope to see the Performance Arts Center packed each night.”

Nash will perform on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. with the Temple College Jazz Ensemble and TC Faculty Jazz. He will host a clinic at noon the same day.

Harris will host a clinic at noon the next day on Saturday, April 1, with a performance at 7:30 p.m. later that night alongside the Temple Jazz Orchestra.

Performances from the student bands will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days of the festival.

An all-star jam is scheduled from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, March 31 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Temple.

All stage performances will be held at Temple College's Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, located at 2600 S. First St.

Student performances will also be streamed live on the festival's YouTube page.

Tickets for the event are $5 for students and $20 for adults. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Temple College Fine Arts Office. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

For more information on the event, call 254-298-8555, or visit the festival website.