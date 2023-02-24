The Streets Are Talking | What's your favorite song from the Motown era?

Just before Killeen's big Motown in Downtown event, Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell surveyed the public to find out everybody's favorite Motown song.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will hold its second Motown in Historic Downtown on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be held on East Avenue D at the Santa Fe Plaza, according to the City of Killeen. Jazz lovers can expect an event filled with live music, a car show, food trucks and more.

The event is the first of twelve that will be produced or co-sponsored by the City of Killeen for the 2023 Downtown Events Series.

Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell walked through downtown Killeen to ask residents what was their favorite song from the Motown era.

Many people said they loved the Temptations, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and the Jackson 5.

For more information on Motown in Downtown or other upcoming Downtown Events, visit www.killeentexas.gov/DowntownEvents or contact Community Engagement Coordinator Levallois Hamilton at (254) 501-7758.