Fans can take photo at 'Taylor Swift Way' in Arlington during concert weekend

Swift also made a "generous donation" to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, according to officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — Smile, Swifties!

You can take a photo at "Taylor Swift Way" when the singer visits AT&T Stadium this weekend. The City of Arlington has renamed the corner of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road at the northwest corner of AT&T Stadium after the music artist.

The sign will be at the street corner from Friday to Sunday, city officials said.

Swift is bringing her sold-out "The Eras Tour" to North Texas for three shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We have traffic tips for you here from our traffic anchor, Tashara Parker.

Traffic will surely be very busy, especially after seeing the crowd picking up merchandise on Thursday:

Fans are invited to pose for pics with the temporary street sign at the corner of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road, which features AT&T Stadium in the background.

Swift also made a "generous donation" to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, according to officials. The dollar amount was not specified. Food bank officials said the donation "ensured thousands of North Texans in the Tarrant Area will be able to feed their families."

“We want to thank Taylor for this gift, and for caring about people who may not know where their next meal will come from in the Tarrant Area” said Julie Butner, President & CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. “Food banks across the state are seeing increases in need due to inflation rising costs and we know her donation couldn’t have come at a greater time of need. Today at the Taylor Area Food Bank, as we’ve been calling it all week, Taylor is a Hunger Hero.”