HOUSTON — Backstreet's back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are coming to the Houston area in October. Their DNA World Tour stops by the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Oct. 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at noon. There is a pre-sale for fan club members on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m..

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” said AJ McLean in a press release.

“We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

For more information, click here .

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter