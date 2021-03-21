How to watch: Matthew McConaughey's 'We're Texas' virtual benefit tonight for Texas winter storm victims

The show starts on 7 p.m. on the actor's YouTube channel.

HOUSTON — Tonight is the night of actor Matthew McConaughey's star-studded "We're Texas" virtual benefit to raise money for those affected by last month's winter storm.

Last month, millions of Texas residents were forced to endure record-breaking temperatures without power, and homes were destroyed because of busted pipes.

So the Texas native stepped up. He, his wife, Camila McConaughey, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, put together a benefit for those whose lives were turned upside down by the storm.

And the lineup of celebrities and performers who are slated to make appearances at the show is a who's who of A-list stars. Just check out the names below.