Salt or no salt? | Celebrate National Margarita Day with these Central Texas Specials
We were able to compile a list of different local restaurants that will be participating around Central Texas.
Blast From The Past | The video above and below are from a 2017 segment with Leslie Draffin and Kris Radcliffe for National Margarita Day.
Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day! We here at 6 News were able to compile a list of different restaurants that will be participating. Deals and discounts so good that you will definitely clink your glasses to!
The normal culprits: Here's how your favorite franchises are participating
Fuzzy's Taco Shop | To Celebrate National Margarita Day the popular restaurant will be offering $3 drink deals at locations across the U.S.
Chuy's Mexican Restaurant | For just $2 extra make any regular House Rocks or Frozen ‘Rita a Grande and keep the commemorative cup. Or add a $1 Floater to top off your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila.
Taco Cabana | The popular Mexican food chain will be offering Happy Hour all day with $2 margaritas. You get to choose from three flavors!
On The Border | Tomorrow is not only Margarita Day but also Taco Tuesday for this popular restaurant. House Margs will be $5 as well as the current monthly special Melon Margarita with Midori. $1 meltdowns which are any premium or regular shot topper, will also be for sale.
Temple Specials: Here's how Temple will celebrate National Margarita Day
Sol De Jalisco - Gen Bruce | For National Margarita Day this Temple favorite will have $2.99 frozen margaritas and a dollar extra for flavor Margaritas. Tuesday Specials include crispy tacos for 1.99 and South Taco plate for $7.99
Lake Life Margarita | Tomorrow's special is buy one jello shot and get two free. "It's a special day for us, so we are definitely looking forward to National Margarita Day," Manager Forrest Elahi says.
El Sombrero Tapatio | This Temple staple will be featuring Jumbo Margaritas for $4.99, Regular Margaritas for $1.99, and free 12 oz Margaritas with a purchase of a meal
Backporch Drafthouse- Temple | Will be featuring their special Tequilla Margarita by Cutwater Spirits starting at 4 p.m. as well as giving away light-up tiki cups with purchase of the Tequilla Margarita drink.
Fajita Kings | Tomorrow they will be having $7.99 Patron Shots and Food special King's Buritto for $7.99
Waco Specials: Here's how Waco will celebrate
La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina | Every Tuesday they have their $2.99 margaritas all day. As well as half-off appetizers on selected Happy Hour items.
Los Cucos Mexican Cafe - Waco | Happy Hour all day and top-shelf margaritas on sale $8.99.
Sol De Jalisco - Lorena | Tomorrow's Margarita Special will include Frozen $2.39 and on the rocks Margaritas for $2.59 and Large Margaritas for $8.25. Food-wise, the specials are Cripsy Tacos for $7.25 and Beef Fajita Jalisco for $10.35.
Killeen Specials: Here's how Killeen will celebrate
Los Cabos Seafood Bar | Margaritas are $2.99 all-day.
MasFajitas | Since tomorrow will also be Taco Tuesday, tacos will be $0.99 for crispy tacos and $3.99 for Margaritas for National Margarita Day.
Shadow Lounge | Tomorrow to celebrate National Margarita Day, there will be $2 off any Margarita or any choice of Tequilla.
Blast From The Past | The video above and below are from a 2017 segment with Leslie Draffin and Kris Radcliffe for National Margarita Day.