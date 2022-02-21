Salt or no salt? | Celebrate National Margarita Day with these Central Texas Specials

We were able to compile a list of different local restaurants that will be participating around Central Texas.

Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day! We here at 6 News were able to compile a list of different restaurants that will be participating. Deals and discounts so good that you will definitely clink your glasses to!

Blast From The Past | The video above and below are from a 2017 segment with Leslie Draffin and Kris Radcliffe for National Margarita Day.

The normal culprits : Here's how your favorite franchises are participating

Fuzzy's Taco Shop | To Celebrate National Margarita Day the popular restaurant will be offering $3 drink deals at locations across the U.S.

Chuy's Mexican Restaurant | For just $2 extra make any regular House Rocks or Frozen ‘Rita a Grande and keep the commemorative cup. Or add a $1 Floater to top off your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila.

Taco Cabana | The popular Mexican food chain will be offering Happy Hour all day with $2 margaritas. You get to choose from three flavors!