Salt or no salt? | Celebrate National Margarita Day with these Central Texas Specials

We were able to compile a list of different local restaurants that will be participating around Central Texas.

Maiya Turner

Published: 3:52 PM CST February 21, 2022
Updated: 3:54 PM CST February 21, 2022

Blast From The Past | The video above and below are from a 2017 segment with Leslie Draffin and Kris Radcliffe for National Margarita Day.

Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day! We here at 6 News were able to compile a list of different restaurants that will be participating. Deals and discounts so good that you will definitely clink your glasses to! 

The normal culprits Here's how your favorite franchises are participating

Fuzzy's Taco Shop | To Celebrate National Margarita Day the popular restaurant will be offering $3 drink deals at locations across the U.S.

Chuy's Mexican Restaurant | For just $2 extra make any regular House Rocks or Frozen ‘Rita a Grande and keep the commemorative cup. Or add a $1 Floater to top off your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. 

Taco Cabana | The popular Mexican food chain will be offering Happy Hour all day with $2 margaritas. You get to choose from three flavors! 

On The Border | Tomorrow is not only Margarita Day but also Taco Tuesday for this popular restaurant. House Margs will be $5 as well as the current monthly special Melon Margarita with Midori. $1 meltdowns which are any premium or regular shot topper, will also be for sale. 

Temple Specials Here's how Temple will celebrate National Margarita Day

Sol De Jalisco - Gen Bruce | For National Margarita Day this Temple favorite will have $2.99 frozen margaritas and a dollar extra for flavor Margaritas. Tuesday Specials include crispy tacos for 1.99 and South Taco plate for $7.99

Lake Life Margarita | Tomorrow's special is buy one jello shot and get two free. "It's a special day for us, so we are definitely looking forward to National Margarita Day," Manager Forrest Elahi says.

El Sombrero Tapatio | This Temple staple will be featuring Jumbo Margaritas for $4.99, Regular Margaritas for $1.99, and free 12 oz Margaritas with a purchase of a meal

Credit: Sombrero Tapatia
Sombrero Tapatia National Margarita Day AD

Backporch Drafthouse- Temple | Will be featuring their special Tequilla Margarita by Cutwater Spirits starting at 4 p.m. as well as giving away light-up tiki cups with purchase of the Tequilla Margarita drink. 

Fajita Kings | Tomorrow they will be having $7.99 Patron Shots and Food special King's Buritto for $7.99

Waco Specials Here's how Waco will celebrate

La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina | Every Tuesday they have their $2.99 margaritas all day. As well as half-off appetizers on selected Happy Hour items. 

Los Cucos Mexican Cafe - Waco | Happy Hour all day and top-shelf margaritas on sale $8.99. 

Sol De Jalisco - Lorena | Tomorrow's Margarita Special will include Frozen $2.39 and on the rocks Margaritas for $2.59 and Large Margaritas for $8.25. Food-wise, the specials are Cripsy Tacos for $7.25 and Beef Fajita Jalisco for $10.35.

Killeen Specials Here's how Killeen will celebrate

Los Cabos Seafood Bar | Margaritas are $2.99 all-day.  

MasFajitas | Since tomorrow will also be Taco Tuesday, tacos will be $0.99 for crispy tacos and $3.99 for Margaritas for National Margarita Day.

Shadow Lounge | Tomorrow to celebrate National Margarita Day, there will be $2 off any Margarita or any choice of Tequilla.

