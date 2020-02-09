x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Entertainment

Navarro College's 'Cheer' coach to join 'Dancing with the Stars'

The cheer coach will join other celebrity dancers, including fellow Netflix reality stars Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" and Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset."
Credit: Moncia Aldama/Instagram

Monica Aldama, the head cheer coach at Navarro College, will join the cast of next season's "Dancing with the Stars," ABC announced Tuesday live on Good Morning America. 

Aldama gained national fame from the hit Netflix docuseries "Cheer" that focuses on her team's journey over the course of one season. Navarro College, located in Corsicana, is known for having one of the best cheer teams in the country. 

The team was won a number of national championships in recent years. 

RELATED: The internet can't stop talking about 'Cheer,' a new Netflix docuseries shot in Texas

The cheer coach will join a number of other celebrity dancers that include rapper Nelly, former NBA star Charles Oakley and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, along with fellow Netflix reality stars Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" and real estate agent Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset."

RELATED: 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin to join 'Dancing With the Stars'

Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars" will premiere at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on ABC.

Click here to meet the rest of the cast. 

Related Articles