New attractions coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas

DC-themed rides were the main focus of showcase event.

SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas gave guests a look at the new attractions they can expect to see in 2024.

Dancing zombies taking center stage is nothing new for the FT92 Fan Event. Fiesta Texas began hosting the yearly event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the park opening in 1992.

"Every year, more and more of our guests come to see a sneak peak of what we're doing." said Fiesta Texas Park President Jeffrey Siebert.

Siebert hosted the event Saturday giving guests at the park a glimpse of things to come. He presented changes to the park's Fright Fest, Holiday in the Park and it's Oktoberfest food festival; which began the same day,

"Our guests love this time of year because we introduce a whole variety of festivals,” Siebert said. “And all the festivals this year are really bigger, better, more exciting than ever before,"

Guests at FT92 got a glimpse of changes throughout the park, but the biggest draw was an explosion of new DC Comics attractions.

First in line: the Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster opening in just a few months. Then, 2024 will see the opening of three new DC UNIVERSE attractions:

CYBORG Cyber Revolution an air-time-focused ride with four rotating arms that swing in a circular motion while the tower rotates around itself.

an air-time-focused ride with four rotating arms that swing in a circular motion while the tower rotates around itself. SHAZAM! Tower of Eternity , a rotating 70-foot family drop tower with a series of bounce and drop sequences.

, a rotating 70-foot family drop tower with a series of bounce and drop sequences. METROPOLIS Transit Authority two Art Deco-style monorail trains seating16 passengers that provide an overhead view from 17 feet above DC™ Universe.

two Art Deco-style monorail trains seating16 passengers that provide an overhead view from 17 feet above DC™ Universe. three existing rides will take on a DC Comics spin including THE PENGUIN: Gotham City Getaway, SUPERGIRL Sky Flight, and POISON IVY Toxic Spin.

Vivian Davids, who attended the event, said she's eager to see some of the new characters that she grew up watching get rides of their own.

"Seeing the Cyborg Ride, I was like, oh my gosh, this is going to be the best thing ever for like little kid me." Davids said.

In 2024, an entire section of the park will get a facelift, putting characters like Shazam, the Penguin and Poison Ivy Center stage.

"The area itself is actually called DC Universe, which takes Wonder Woman, Superman, Krypton Coaster. Now Supergirl, Poison Ivy, Penguin,” Siebert said. “Your favorite villains and heroes all unite to help us create the largest universe of its kind in the United States."

Wren Cooper said she's excited to see more of the thrills the park has become known for.