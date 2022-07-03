New family-friendly fun coming to Central Texas

Main Event will open its doors in Waco, at noon on Friday, April 1.

WACO, Texas — Just in time for the warmer months, a new family-friendly attraction in Central Texas will open its doors in less than a month.

Main Event will open its 47th center in the Cottonwood Creek Market area in Waco, at noon on Friday, April 1.

In a news release, the company said the first 200 people on opening day will get free laser tag for a year.

“As a company focused on connecting people in meaningful ways and building memories that will last a lifetime, we are excited to call Waco home,” said Chris Morris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Main Event Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more proud to open our 47th location, and 19th in Texas, and bring fun, games and memories to the Waco community.”

The almost 50,000-square-foot venue features activities and attractions such as, 22 bowling lanes, two-story laser tag, games, virtual reality experiences, high-flying gravity ropes and billiards.

This location will be one of the few Main Event centers in the country to have Multiball, a new attraction that combines digital gaming with interactive sports that allow friends and family to play together.

The new center will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

For more information, visit mainevent.com