North Texas native David Lowery hired as director on upcoming 'Star Wars' TV series

The series, "Skeleton Crew," will premiere on Disney+ and star Jude Law.

LOS ANGELES — North Texas native David Lowery has been making quite a name for himself in Hollywood in recent years, and now he looks to make a name for himself in a galaxy far, far away.

Lowery, who was raised in Irving and graduated from Irving High School, has been hired by Disney to help direct the upcoming Star Wars series, "Skeleton Crew," Variety reported. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Academy Award-winning duo behind "Everything Everywhere All at Once," will also be directing the series.

The series is expected to release onto Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, later this year, and will star Jude Law. Jon Watts is the creator of the series, who also directed the last three Spider-Man movies part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Little is known about what the series will entail, but Variety says it will be set following the events of "Return of the Jedi," the 1983 film which concluded the original trilogy. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the team behind "The Mandalorian," are executive producers for the series.

Variety reported that inside Lucasfilm, the show was described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”

Lowery has directed a number of films that have received critical acclaim in recent years, including "The Green Knight," "A Ghost Story" and "Pete's Dragon." He also has a new movie set to release at the end of April on Disney+, "Peter Pan & Wendy."