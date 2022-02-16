Take a look inside the world's first Peppa Pig Theme Park

Designed with preschoolers in mind, the first-of-its-kind theme park looks like you stepped into the popular TV show.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — There's a new theme park in town — and it's the first of its kind.

The popular kid's TV show "Peppa Pig," which follows the little pig on her journey with family and friends, has inspired the first-ever Peppa Pig Theme Park right here in Florida.

It's nestled next to the already well-known Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven, placing it right between downtown Tampa and other popular theme park destinations in the state.

The several-acre site is filled with rides, play areas, shows, dining and more that look as if it's been plucked right off your TV screen. The theme park is also preschooler friendly, given it was designed with them in mind.

"We designed it all for preschoolers, so everything's miniature-sized. All the rides have super low or no height requirements. We've got kids' food in the cafeteria — in Miss Rabbit's Diner — and our playgrounds are awesome," said Nick Miller, the director of operations at Legoland Florida Resort and Peppa Pig Theme Park.

The newest addition to the ever-growing attraction lineup in Central Florida will also open as an Autism Certified Center. That means staff at the Peppa Pig Theme Park have received autism sensitivity and awareness training, the park was built with accessibility in mind and sensory guides are displayed near play areas and attractions to help families best navigate their experience.

Here's what you need to know before Peppa Pig Theme Park officially opens its gates:

Tickets/Passes

Single-day admission to the theme park is $30.99 per person if tickets are purchased ahead of time and $34.99 if purchased at the gate. Visitors will also have the option to bundle admission with Legoland as a two-day, two-park pass starting at $134.99 when purchased in advance online.



There are also three annual pass options available to families who are looking to bring their "little piggies" to the Peppa Pig Theme Park regularly.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Annual Pass: This $74.99 pass includes 12 months of admission (with blackout dates), free self-parking and annual pass collectibles throughout the year.

Awesomer Pass: This $229.99 pass includes admission to the Peppa Pig Theme Park, unlimited admission to Legoland, free self-parking, exclusive discounts and more.

Awesomest Pass: This $299.99 pass includes admission to the Peppa Pig Theme Park, unlimited admission to Legoland, free upgrade to preferred parking, hotel and dining discounts and more.

You can learn more about admission to the theme park here.

Rides

In a theme park designed for a preschooler's point of view, there are bound to be thrills for kids of all ages waiting beyond its gate.

Guests are first greeted by Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster where the slower-speed coaster takes you on an unexpected adventure after Mr. Bull's "digging up the road" pivots you through a shortcut.

The two-seater, family-friendly thrill ride was designed with your "little piggies" in mind. Riders will go 14 feet into the air and get two loops of the track before having to get back in line to experience the fun more than once.

"This is the perfect first roller coaster for preschoolers," Miller said.

POV: Taking a ride on Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster 🎢. The coaster is a fun-filled first option for preschoolers.



MORE: https://t.co/IxX5gsr9Gp | #PeppaPigFL pic.twitter.com/aijnvl7gMy — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 16, 2022

Then there's Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride, which gives you an aerial vantage point of the park, Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride where you can float on the water and Mr. Bull's High Striker, which is sure to send you bouncing with joy.

You can also hop on the back of a dinosaur to discover prehistoric surprises at Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure or pedal through the campgrounds at Peppa Pig and George's bike trail.

Peppa Pig Theme Park rides 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Shows/Entertainment

You can catch a glimpse of Peppa Pig and George throughout the day at Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena, where two 10-minute shows take the stage.

Peppa Pig fans can sing, dance and play along with the beloved character in "Peppa Pig Comes to Play" or help search for treasure with Peppa Pig and George in "Peppa Pig's Treasure Hunt Adventure."

If you're looking to escape the Florida heat, you can also make your way to an indoor cinema where you can catch some of your favorite episodes of the show.

IT’S SHOWTIME ✨ Peppa Pig and George take the stage for “Peppa Pig’s Treasure Hunt Adventure.”



It’s one of two 10 min. shows offered at the theme park.



MORE: https://t.co/bVFCUK1I2M | #PeppaPigFL pic.twitter.com/RikdU3Tjh9 — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 16, 2022

What's On The Menu?

Miss Rabbit's Diner offers an "American bites"-style menu with options for both kids and parents available. There are also snacks and a few treats available on the menu for the sweet tooth in the family.

For the kids: Each meal comes with a side and apple juice

Three-cheese grilled cheese sandwich

Creamy peanut butter and jelly sandwich (toasted)

Chicken salad sandwich

Mac & Cheese

Pizza

For the adults:

"Exotic" grain bowl

Smoked brisket melt

Margherita styled flatbread

Sweets:

Muddy Puddle Milkshake (chocolate or strawberry)

Cinnamon Buns

Marshmallow "Mud" Cup

FAQs

Are there other play areas? Yep! You can cool off at the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad, play games in the Fun Fair, visit Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse and stroll through Madame Gazelle's Nature trail among other attractions.

Where do I park? You'll enter through the Legoland main gate and can either purchase parking in advance online or at the toll booth.

What are the hours? The Peppa Pig Theme Park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Is my preschooler tall enough for the rides? You can find a guide of height requirements for the rides at the Peppa Pig Theme Park here.

What's the park's address? The Peppa Pig Theme Park uses the same entrance gate as Legoland and can be found at One LEGOLAND Way

Winter Haven, FL 33884