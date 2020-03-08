"Bears are not billboards" | Group upset after seeing Trump sticker on black bear

The Trump 2020 sticker is stuck to the bear's tracking collar. The group said this is the second bear spotted with a political sticker.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A bear-advocacy group in Asheville is not happy that someone placed a Trump sticker on a black bear.

Their concerns don't appear to be political, but that someone is using the bear as a billboard. According to a post on Facebook, the group "Help Asheville Bears" (HAB) said this is the second bear that has been seen with a Trump sticker on its tracking collar.

"Whoever put these political stickers on these bears is cruel and heartless. HAB and our followers hope to stop and expose you. This is now the second bear this happened to, which can only mean either someone in the study is doing this or it is someone in the public," the post reads.

HBA is offering a $5,000 dollar reward to find out who is responsible.

A woman in North Asheville shared the photos of the bear with the sticker on its collar.

The group said that the Asheville Citizen-Times reported on a similar situation in May 2019. They believe it is a different bear because according to the photos, the sticker is placed in a different direction.

If anyone has tips related to the bear with the Trump sticker, they are asked to call 1-855-SOS-BEAR