Disney shares look at 'audio-animatronics replica' of President Biden at The Hall of Presidents

The Magic Kingdom attraction is scheduled to reopen in August.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aviator sunglasses? Check. Amtrak tickets? They're sitting on a table.

Walt Disney World guests soon will be able to visit President Joe Biden at the theme park's Hall of Presidents attraction following months of work to bring his likeness to life.

In addition to the quintessential Biden props, the "audio-animatronics replica" of the nation's 46th president will deliver the presidential oath of office recorded at the White House.

Disney said Biden made the recording just for the Magic Kingdom attraction itself.

"Every detail comes together to create a realistic and symbolic glimpse into the office of the President through the years, from the carefully tailored clothing to the props, documents and furniture placed throughout the stage," the company wrote on its parks blog.

The replica of former President Donald Trump will remain on display but placed on stage among the presidents who have previously served, Disney said.

The Hall of Presidents, a staple of the Magic Kingdom park since opening in 1971, is scheduled to reopen in August.