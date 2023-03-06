Fairfield Lake State Park to close again ahead of end of lease

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has been pursuing options to acquire the park from a developer that wants to build on it.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Texans may have to bid farewell to Fairfield Lake State Park once again in June, at least for now.

At 10 p.m. on June 4, the park will close to the public ahead of the end of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's (TPWD) lease on the property.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission said they still hope to pursue options to buy or acquire the park.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioners continue to pursue options for saving Fairfield Lake State Park, including through condemnation,” said Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “But in the meantime, department staff must focus on decommissioning the property before our lease ends June 13.”

TPWD has leased the land for the park from Vistra Corp. for decades, but the land was recently purchased from Vistra Corp. by Todd Interests, a real estate firm who wishes to develop the property.

TPWD said its commissioners took "persistent and extraordinary steps" to negotiate with Todd Interests, including offering $25 million as incentive for Todd Interests to relinquish the contract so that TPWD could purchase the land instead. Todd Interests however, reportedly rejected the offer.

Beginning on June 5, park staff will reportedly begin removing equipment from the park and relocating staff members.

The park closing also means that the public will no longer have access to the park's two public boat ramps or fishing pier on Fairfield Lake, which is a popular bass fishing location.

TPWD Commissioners said they plan to hold a special meeting on June 10 to consider acquiring the 5,000-acre property, which includes Fairfield Lake and Fairfield Lake State Park, through condemnation.

“We want to thank the more than 6,250 people who have supported Fairfield Lake State Park since it reopened,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D., “and the millions who made memories there in the nearly 50 years before that. We look forward to having the opportunity to welcome you again someday.”