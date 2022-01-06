The lodge will be built in the FlyWay development near the Gulf Freeway.

WEBSTER, Texas — The City of Webster has announced a new waterpark resort coming to the area.

Webster will be home to the only Great Wolf Lodge in the Greater Houston area. The city announced on Facebook that the new location will include a "state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor waterpark" with 500 rooms and a conference center.

Construction for the lodge is expected to start early this year for FlyWay at Clear Creek near the Gulf Freeway and NASA Bypass. The property was bought for $2 million, according to the contract with Webster Economic Development Corporation.

The map shows the Great Wolf Lodge being behind the area's Topgolf and American Furniture Warehouse. It will be the latest addition to FlyWay's restaurants, stores and venues for sports and entertainment.

The layout also includes plans for a boardwalk and other outdoor amenities.

The City of Webster's announcement reads, "As Great Wolf Lodge is such a proven, phenomenal, top-tier tourism destination—and leader of the ‘Wolf-Pack,’ the City is excited to welcome Great Wolf Lodge, which is slated to break ground first quarter of 2022 in Flyway."

According to the Great Wolf Lodge website, they have the largest number of indoor water park resorts in the U.S.