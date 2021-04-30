Keep Central Texas Working | U Do Dog Wash in Waco

They provide all the supplies, like shampoo, towels, brushes and combs with no additional cost.

WACO, Texas — Naman Brown knows first hand the struggles of bathing a dog at home.

"It's a nightmare at home," Brown said. "It's a real pain."

Brown said he's a dog lover and has always wanted to be an entrepreneur, so he combined the two and opened U Do Dog Wash in Waco in 2018. It's a self service dog wash that's meant to make things easier for people and their pups.

"Wacoans seem to love it. People overall really enjoy it so far, it's really a new concept for Waco," Brown said.

It hasn't been easy because of the pandemic, but Brown said business is starting to pick back up.

"We're trying to kind of reset now and get back where we were three years ago and start over almost," Brown said.

They have appointments, walk-ins and monthly memberships. As a dog owner himself, Brown wants to make it easy and fun. However, in a room full of dogs, some things are bound to happen.

"A full grown German Shepherd came in here and smelled some dog treats on the front counter there and jumped up and took the whole bowl of treats," Brown said.

At times, it can also get pretty hectic.

"On Saturdays usually it's just total chaos. Dogs just everywhere barking and peeing and everything," Brown said.

Even with the chaos, Brown said customers always leave happy with their dogs.

All you need is you and your furry friend. They provide all the supplies, like shampoo, towels, brushes and combs with no additional cost. The best part is they clean up after you.

"So yeah just come and leave your mess with us and have a good time while you wash," Brown said.

