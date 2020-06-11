Keep Central Texas Working | Yellow House Bed and Breakfast

"March, April, May we lost all of it, all of our events all of our weddings, six full weekend weddings were just gone," James Sharp said.

SALADO, Texas — Yellow House Bed and Breakfast in Salado was a long-time dream for Sara and James Sharp.

"We happened upon the yellow house not planning on doing this for many more years and then somehow found this place and couldn't pass it by," Sara Sharp said.

She said she fell in love with the property because it reminds her of a quaint little town straight out of a movie and what makes them unique is they make their guests feel at home.

"Breakfast inside here in this dining room is served to anyone staying in the main house, which is four rooms, and we also have the four guest houses outside and those actually get delivered in picnic baskets at their door," Sara Sharp said.

They have houses and cottages available for rent. Their business was booming and they were booked solid until the pandemic forced them to stop.

"It was terrifying but fortunately we've come back and probably stronger than before," Sara Sharp said.

Now, they're seeing return customers and more reservations through the holidays. Their hope is it continues into the new year.

"We want people to feel like they come here and they're gonna get the cleanest most comfortable stay and the best food at any bed and breakfast around," Sara Sharp said.