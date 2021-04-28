KISD providing fresh produce to students from local farms

It's all part of the Texas Farm Fresh initiative in partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD students are getting a taste of fresh local produce and products in their meals, all while learning where their food comes from.

Alexa Ells, KISD's school nutrition dietician said it's all part of the Texas Farm Fresh initiative in partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture.

"We get the opportunity to teach them a little bit about creating healthy habits so that when they become adults they can sustain those healthy habits," Ells said.

She also mentioned this program benefits everyone involved.

"It helps our farmers, it helps our families, it helps our community, but it's also great for the school district because we are bringing solid nutrition," Ells said.

The district is incorporating things like like strawberries, lettuce, and tomatoes, as well as milk, which are all from local farms.

"It's just great for them to have full bellies when they start the day and before they go home," Ells said.

It's a five week program, but Ells said they plan to continue providing local food after it ends.

"We try to incorporate fresh local produce year round. This challenge is just a really great opportunity for us to showcase our farmers and really feature them in a way that teaches the kids more," Ells said.