MCC expands scholarship opportunities for local high school students

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — After a financially difficult year, McLennan Community College is offering more scholarship opportunities for high school students in the county. It helps students like Haley Nafe continue their education, and now it will help more people the way it helped her.

"I got accepted into Southwestern, A&M Commerce, and Baylor. Those are the only three places I applied because I realized I wanted to go to MCC," Nafe said.

She began taking dual credit courses at MCC while attending Waco High School. Nafe graduated in the top 10% of her class in 2020, so she qualified for the McLennan Scholars program that covers 100% tuition and fees.

"It helps so much," Nafe said.

Now, MCC is expanding that program.

"This expansion is a McLennan Rising Stars scholarship and so it is the top 11-20% of high school students and it will be a 50% scholarship for tuition and fees," Stephen Benson said, the vice president for finance and administration at MCC.

Nafe said she's grateful she didn't have to worry about money and now more people will get the help they need.

"It's so nice being able to not have to constantly stress so I can focus on school rather than paying for everything," Nafe said.

For students who don't qualify, MCC has other financial aid opportunities and programs.

"Automatically we're going to be awarding federal Covid funding to all students who come back to college," Benson said.

That Covid funding is up to $1,500 per semester.

Nafe's advice to students is look into scholarships no matter where you choose to go.

"I think everyone deserves to go to college and get a good education," Nafe said.