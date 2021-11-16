McLennan Community College initiative aims to help men of color become successful

They're creating a sense of community and belonging for those who may feel like the odds are stacked against them.

WACO, Texas — The Men of Color Success Initiative at McLennan community College aims to help students navigate higher education and thrive.

They're creating a sense of community and belonging for those who may feel like the odds are stacked against them.

Datron White, first generation college student and freshamn at MCC, aspires to one day become a business owner.

"Men of Color has actually made me feel like I belong," White said.

He said he's thankful to have a support system after joining the Men of Color program.

"We study together. We do community service together. We do fun things together. We travel together. I feel like every campus needs this," White said.

The program aims to eliminate negative stereotypes by fostering successful students and increasing completion rates among minorities.

"There's a certain stigma that are attached to minority males. Like college is not a place for them, you know you're destined to be either an entertainer, an athlete, or go to jail," Jov-van-ta Mason said, the program advisor who's also part of the college's diversity equity and inclusion department.

Mason wants the program to be a safe place for his students to thrive.

"What they see is what they'll be. So if they never see themselves, what do we expect them to be? So definitely across-the-board whether it's diversifying our staff, diversifying the literature that we give students in our English courses, you know across-the-board we just need to ensure that they see them selves here," Mason said.

If you're interested in joining or learning more about this program, visit the MCC Men of Color website: https://bit.ly/30CzFBl