Local pool supply store owners say nationwide chlorine shortage not affecting Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas — Summer is right around the corner and swimming pool owners are facing a chlorine tablet shortage nationwide, as well as dealing high prices for pool supplies.

This comes after the so called "pandemic swimming pool boom," which created a higher demand and a major chemical plant fire in Louisiana knocked some production offline.

At Ultimate Poolscapes of Texas in Hewitt, co-owners David and Jackie Duron said their business went up at least 50% from 2019 to 2020 and another 20% so far in 2021.

"There were more people that were staying at home simply because of the pandemic, they weren't able to take vacation, so taking that money they would've used on a vacation, they built pools," Jackie Duron said.

Here in Central Texas, their suppliers have assured them there's plenty to go around for now.

"As long we purchase what we normally purchase for our pool for each season, we should not run out," David Duron said.

Although there's no shortage locally, they mentioned prices for chlorine tablets have increased by 50% in recent months and they may go up again.

The good news is there are other alternatives if you start noticing a shortage in your area.

"You can also use products like borax that's a product that enables you to use less chlorine in your pool," David Duron said.

They recommend checking in with your local pool supply store, and they'll tell you everything you need to get your pool ready for the summer.

Again, they want to remind people to not buy more than what you need to prevent a shortage in Central Texas.

You can contact Ultimate Poolscapes of Texas by calling (254) 224-6646.