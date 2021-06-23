Summer of Downtown Waco kicks off this week

The projects include adding more free public parking and helping people find their way around the downtown area as well as a colorful pedestrian plaza.

WACO, Texas — Downtown Waco is looking a lot more colorful. This summer you can expect more art work, activities and events in the area.

It's all part of the Summer of Downtown, a two-month project the Downtown Waco Public Improvement District is undertaking.

One the projects includes a pedestrian plaza.

"We're going to paint the street and put out tables and chairs and then program it for those two months, meaning we'll have fun little pop-up events," said Wendy Gragg, the communications director with City Center Waco.

The projects also include adding more free public parking and helping people find their way around the downtown area. The pedestrian plaza was created to give visitors and locals a reason to come back.

"You might come down and find live music, you might come down and find people playing corn hole and other games maybe like a game night or a game day," said Gragg.

The colorful plaza is located on 7th Street between Austin Avenue and the alley to the south, but it's not permanent. For two months only, Gragg said they will gather data to determine if the city wants to keep some of these projects.

"We are loving these projects. They are so much fun and Waco deserves this. Waco deserves to kind of take that next level step with their downtown and that's what this stuff is," said Gragg.

The projects are all funded by the Downtown Waco Public improvement district and while they're not sure yet if they'll do this again next year. Gragg said they hope to come up with more innovative ways to attract people to the area.

One of their events is a paint day Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then an opening night and unveiling on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Summer of Downtown details and FAQs: downtownwacotx.com/the-summer-of-downtown-all-the-details-and-an-faq/

