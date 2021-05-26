'There are more jobs than there are people' | Workforce Solutions of Central Texas says it's a good time for job-seekers

Workforce Solutions uses WorkinTexas.com, the largest job board in the state and in the past month, more than 2,000 people registered to get connected with jobs.

TEMPLE, Texas — The state of Texas is pulling out of all the federal pandemic unemployment programs (ARPA, FPUC, PEUC, PUA, MEUC) on June 26. So recipients who are gig workers or self-employed, or people who had maxed out their regular weeks of state benefits won't get any payment after Texas withdraws.

Gov. Greg Abbott said part of the reason for the pullout is that there are many jobs available.

"Our economy continued to grow even during the shutdown," Charley Ayres said, the director of industry and education partnerships with the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

Ayres said they've seen a greater need of both people looking for jobs and employers looking to fill positions.

"Currently it is a job seekers market because there are more jobs than there are people so there is really good opportunity out there," Ayres said.

Workforce Solutions uses WorkinTexas.com, the largest job board in the state. Ayres said in the past month, more than 2,000 people registered to get connected with jobs in Central Texas alone.

Workforce specialists, like Loretta Garcia said many people are now looking for a career change due to the pandemic.

"People can transition into anything that they want," Garcia said.

Garcia works closely with job seekers and she said you just need to brush up your skills.

"Some of the things that could keep you from landing the job would be number one not having a really good résumé and not selling your skills for that position. Also for interviewing there are the do's and don'ts of interviewing and we can help you with that," Garcia said.

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas offers free workshops online to help with your resume and interview tips. They are also hosting several job fairs.

For the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas website, click here.

Click here to view the workshops.