Mother Neff State Park designated as Lone Star Legacy Park

Mother Neff was the only park in the State of Texas to receive the award out of seven that were nominated in 2023.

MOODY, Texas — Mother Neff State Park has been a special place in Central Texas for decades, and in 2023 the park is being recognized for its long and rich history.

Mother Neff State Park was designated as a Lone Star Legacy Park by the Texas Recreation and Parks Society (TRAPS) in a ceremony on Mar. 2.

TRAPS defines a Lone Star Legacy Park as a park that "holds special prominence in the local community and the state". Out of seven parks in Texas that were nominated in 2023, Mother Neff was the only park to receive the award.

To qualify for the designation, a park must be at least 50 years old and must have "endured the test of time and become iconic to those who have visited, played and rested on its grounds".

Having been established in 1937, and being enjoyed by countless Central Texans since, Mother Neff State Park more than meets the qualifications.

More specific criteria for the award that a park must either represent "distinct design and/or construction", be associated with historical events or sites, be associated with events specific to the local community or be home to unique natural features.

Named after Isabella E. Neff, the wife of former Texas Governor Pat M. Neff, Mother Neff State Park is located along the Leon River and is one of the oldest parks in the Lone Star State.

Isabella Neff, also known as "Mother Neff", left the Neff Picnic Grounds in her will to the public "for religious, educational, fraternal and political purposes," wanting Central Texans to have a place to gather, rest and enjoy the outdoors.

Governor Neff, who served from 1921 to 1925, established the Texas State Parks Board and began the process of creating a statewide system of parks. Between 1934 and 1938, the Civilian Conservation Corps built up trails, buildings and other recreational facilities for the park.

Mother Neff still boasts some incredible and beautiful features, both natural and manmade, and still serves as a popular place for families, communities and organizations to gather.

Mother Neff State Park is located at 1921 Park Road 14, Moody, TX 76557. For more information, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/mother-neff or call (254) 853-2389.