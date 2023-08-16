Nolanville to celebrate culmination of work on Monarch Park with ribbon cutting

The City has been making improvements to the park through a Texas Parks and Wildlife Grant since 2016.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — The City of Nolanville will celebrate the culmination of years of work and hundreds of thousands of dollars this September.

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 27, the City will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the final phase of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Grant, which the City has used to bring updates and new additions to Monarch Park since 2016.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at Monarch Park, located at 100 Gold Star Ave. in Nolanville, TX.

The City said this final phase, funded at $300,000, has allowed them to install a new mini-pitch soccer field and pavilion at the park, and most significantly, has provided access to public restrooms during the park's hours of operation.

The City of Nolanville also said because the Public Works Department was able to perform so much of the labor on the pavilion themselves, the City was also able to fund the replacement of the main piece of equipment on the park's playground, which is expected to be installed by the end of the summer.

"The Texas Parks and Wildlife Park Grants have been instrumental in enhancing the quality of life in Nolanville,” said Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams. “We are excited to unveil these exciting additions to Monarch Park and invite everyone to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion."

Previous phases of the updates to Monarch Park had included $150,000 in 2016 that the City used to install a splash pad, scent garden, small pavilion, playground equipment and fall safety surfaces.

In 2018, $350,000 in funding from the Texas Department of Agriculture and a 5% grant match from the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation allowed the City to build the Mary Marie Multi-use Facility, which gave the Clements Boys and Girls Club-Nolanville Unit a permanent home.

From 2018 to 2021, large park grants from Texas Parks and Wildlife totaling around $600,000 allowed the City to install a basketball court, a multi-use field, ADA trail, additional playground equipment, a dog park and trail-adjacent fitness stations.

Outside of the grant, Nolanville also made improvements such as vegetable garden installations with the help of the Boys and Girls Club and Keep Nolanville Beautiful, a sculpture garden donated by Texas A&M University, murals installed by Rudy Cooley and funded by the NEDC and multiple trees planted over the years by Keep Nolanville Beautiful.

The City of Nolanville invites residents to join them for the event, which they say will not only signify the completion of the grant but also the City's commitment to enhancing recreational spaces for its residents.