Playdium Pool in West closes for season after links to E.coli outbreak

On Aug. 9, The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said there was a "strong epidemiological link” between the pool and multiple E. coli cases.

WEST, Texas — The Playdium Pool in West, Texas has announced that it will close for the rest of the 2023 season after the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District confirmed the pool was linked to an E.coli outbreak in August.

According to the Health District, as of 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, 73 cases of E.coli had been reported to the District, with exposure dates beginning on July 28 and continuing through Aug. 6, the last day the pool was open.

On Aug. 9, the Health District said four cases of E.coli were confirmed by lab tests.

In response to the "outbreak", as described by the Health District, the Playdium Pool announced they would voluntarily close for the rest of the season.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers and we feel that this is the best decision," said the pool in a post on social media.

The Health District said management from the Playdium is cooperating fully with health officials and is committed to implementing measures to prevent future incidents. The Health District said it will work with the pool to ensure "all necessary steps are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the community".

"The health and safety of our residents are our top priorities. We take this outbreak seriously and are working diligently to identify the source and prevent further spread of E.coli. We urge all individuals who have visited the Playdium recently and are experiencing symptoms to notify the Health District by emailing WacoEpi@wacotx.gov," said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director.

The Health District says they are actively investigating the cause and extent of the outbreak.

the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District says E.coli has many strains, most of which are known to cause a range of gastrointestinal symptoms. According to the Health District, the current outbreak has only caused relatively mild illnesses, with no hospitalizations or deaths reported.