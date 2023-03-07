Temple chosen as part of competition to be featured on The Daytripper

Temple, TX is one of 16 towns competing for a feature on the popular travel show.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Get ready to vote for your town, Temple residents.

The City of Temple has been chosen as one of 16 towns across the state of Texas competing for a chance to be featured on the popular travel show The Daytripper!

The Daytripper is a travel show, blog and podcast hosted by Chet Garner and "the crew" as they travel across the Lone Star State, highlighting everything from well-known landmarks to small-town hidden gems.

Garner announced in a YouTube video on July 14 which towns were in the running to be featured in the Viewer's Choice Episode that will serve as the finale of the show's 14th season.

The first round of cities vying for the spot includes Grand Prairie vs. Denison, Terrell vs. Temple, San Antonio vs. Zapata, Galveston vs. Rusk, Jasper vs. Texarkana, El Paso vs. Menard and Comanche vs. Del Rio.

Texans will have a week to vote on each round of picks, and winners will progress to the next round until a winner is decided in the championship.

The voting form can be found at this link. Be sure to vote for your favorite Texas towns!