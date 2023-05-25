Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approves purchase of Fairfield Lake State Park

The Commission voted in a public meeting to authorize the purchase of 5,000 acres in Freestone County.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — There is a big update for the future of Fairfield Lake State Park.

In a public meeting on Thursday, May 25, the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Commission unanimously voted to authorize the executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to take any steps necessary to purchase the park, and significantly more land with it.

Approximately 5,000 acres in Freestone County will be purchased by the TPW Commission if the plan goes through, including Fairfield Lake State Park.

TPWD said the potential purchase was made possible thanks to lawmakers from the House of Representatives and Senate who have shown their support for the land acquisition and have made it one of their top priorities.

TPWD stated the vote shows their continued commitment to saving the park and adding new park land for Texans now and in the future.

During the meeting, the Commission also discussed scheduling a special commission meeting in early June where they can explore other legal options to save Fairfield Lake State Park.

TPWD acquired Fairfield Lake State Park by lease in 1971 from Texas Utilities, which is now Vistra Energy. The park opened to the public in 1976.

An average of 80,000 parkgoers visit Fairfield Lake State Park each year. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities at the park, including horseback riding, paddling, fishing, camping, hiking and more.

The park's gates were reopened in March of 2023, and since has seen over 5,700 guests visit.

TPWD thanked everyone who has visited the park since its reopening and said the department is looking forward to having the chance to welcome more guests in the future.