VIDEO: Look inside Chip & Joanna Gaines' historic Waco Castle that's up for auction

The castle was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2019. Now, the historic location will once again be up for sale to the public.

WACO, Texas — Earlier this week, 6 News shared how the historic Cottonland Castle was up for auction. Now, we are bringing you a look inside the historic Waco landmark.

Sitting on Austin Avenue about three miles outside of Downtown Waco, construction for "the castle" completed in the 1900s.

Many people in Waco may recall that the "Fixer Upper" power couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, purchased the home back in 2019 and showcased their renovations to the public in 2022.

"This castle is one of the most impressive properties in the entire Waco, Central Texas area," Chip Gaines said in video from Magnolia Network. "... The plan for the castle [was] to bring this beautiful property back to its original state."

The Gaines' chronicled three years of renovations on the show "Fixer Upper: The Castle." And as they showcased in the series, restoring the castle was not easy.

"Getting the same exact stone from a hundred years ago has been a challenge," Joanna Gaines said in the video clip.

Magnolia Realty lists the Historic Waco Castle at 6,176 square feet and having four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It's surrounded by a stone wall and you'll even have access to the tower for the full royalty effect.

Of course, the castle has more of a modern flair -- definitely a different style than what was trendy in the 1900s.

Now, the Gaines say they are "ready for someone new to write the next chapter in the historic home's history."

The auction will be held through Concierge Auctions. Bidding will open on July 20, 2023. More information on the specifics of the home and auction can be found on the Concierge Auctions website.

Parts of the video included in our story was provided by Blind Nil Media & Concierge Auctions.