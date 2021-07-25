Pollution is turning a lake in Argentina bright pink

Locals are saying the hue is caused by fish companies dumping untreated waste into the lagoon, according to Gizmodo.

Here's something you don't see every day, a bubblegum pink lake.

This is an unfortunate reality in Corfo Lagoon, a body of water in the Patagonia region of Argentina.

Although pink-colored lakes can be caused by natural occurrences, in Corfo Lagoon the cause of the color change is anything but natural.

According to locals via Gizmodo, the bright pink color is due to an excess of sodium sulfite, a preservative used on shrimp.

“The coloration is due to a preservative called sodium sulfite,” environmental engineer and virologist Federico Restrepo told AFP. “It is an antibacterial that also contaminates the waters of the Chubut River and waters of the cities of the region. The law orders the treatment of such liquids before being dumped.”

Usually, treatment companies truck their waste through the city of Rawson. However, in recent weeks, residents were frustrated with the heavy traffic of waste trucks and blocked the roads through the city in protest, according to AFP.

Officials in Chubut then gave approval for companies to dump their waste in the lagoon, after which it started turning pink, Gizmodo reported. The government claims the impact is temporary and that the color shouldn't cause any damage.

But, experts told AFP the color shows that the substance is not being properly handled.

Pollution spills, intentional or not, have had terrible impacts on bodies of water around the world in the past.